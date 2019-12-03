Trump's Achilles' heel: Getting bad establishment advice

Make no mistake about it. I think President Donald J. Trump has been doing a fantastic job as the 45th president of the United States, whether it is with regard to immigration, the economy, religious freedom, anti-terrorism or foreign policy in general, particularly with regard to the Middle East and Israel. Who but The Donald would bring the Islamic Republic of Iran to its economic knees, express support for those who want to overthrow its radical Muslim regime and at the same time move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to its capital, Jerusalem, then recently recognize Jewish and by extension Christian sovereignty over the West Bank and Golan Heights. I could go on and on.

But with all of these positive virtues and achievements, the president does have a continuing Achilles' heel – he is disserved by many around him, who have given him bad legal and other advice.

For example, just look at the federal judges Trump has appointed, with the advice of and at the recommendation of establishment Republican hacks like former White House Counsel Don McGahn (who sold the president out with tens of hours of improper interviews with Special Counsel Mueller's prosecutors) as well as the mainstream mildly conservative Federalist Society. While I will not name names in this column, because some of my clients such as Dr. Jerome Corsi have cases before these Trump judges, by and large I have found them to be wet behind the ears as trial lawyers, several ill-suited and immature in judicial temperament and almost consistently lacking the courage to take strong positions to write the wrongs of government in the swamp known as Washington, D.C. Why is this so, you may ask.

The reason is simple. These judges are the "golden boys and girls" of the Republican establishment, an establishment President Trump ironically abhors and opposes. Indeed, to become a federal judge, one has to suck up to the establishment elite, not just in one's own political party but also in the other. If one is too principled and bold, a nominee can generally forget about being confirmed, particularly since the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate is run by the classic Republican establishment pol, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

And, if you think that Justice Brett Kavanaugh was a great Trumpian pick, he having been rammed through confirmation by McConnell, think again – and this has nothing to do with the phony and vile sexual harassment charges leveled against him by rabid leftist Democrats.

Predictably, under constant and continuing threat of impeachment by leftist Democrats, Justice Kavanaugh has rolled over and issued tepid if not gutless "decisions" in Supreme Court cases. Save for that disgrace of a chief justice, John Roberts, who single handedly penned an incomprehensible majority opinion that gave us Obamacare, Kavanaugh has morphed into the most left-leaning of all of the so-called conservative justices on the high court. The reason: He is a product of the ethically and morally bereft Republican establishment, which values social status in the swamp and, worse, enriching themselves with shekels and power over conservative ideology and dogma, at the expense of the citizenry.

Over the last three years, as the chairman and general counsel of Freedom Watch, having previously conceived of and founded Judicial Watch in 1994, over 25 years ago, I have consistently taken legal actions with citizens grand juries and hard-hitting cases to defend and protect not just President Trump, but the Constitution and our rule of law generally. In so doing, I try unofficially keep the White House apprised of our actions, and indeed it is on our blast email list. In so doing, I have been retaliated against by leftists who have extreme disdain for what I do, such as the District of Columbia Bar's Disciplinary Counsel, run by supporters of the likes of Hillary and Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Just Google it and see who comprises their staff from the top on down, and then just do a quick search of Federal Election Commission records to see who they have contributed to and thus support.

I have also been retaliated against by the likes of now-convicted felons who have disserved President Trump, one such being Roger Stone, who has not only publicly defamed my brave client – a patriot who did not lie or threaten witnesses in Mueller's Russian collusion "witch hunt" but instead stood his ground, refused a plea deal that would have required him to commit perjury and implicate the president in crimes, and was not indicted. In defaming Dr. Corsi, Stone also defamed me for good measure, as Jerry's lawyer. Stone feared that Corsi, if subpoenaed to testify at Roger's recent criminal trial, would testify against him – a paranoid fantasy only the self-styled dirty trickster Stone could conjure up.

For good measure, Stone also put up others to file frivolous bar complaints against me with the all too willing leftist anti-Trump District of Columbia Bar Disciplinary Counsel, complaints I am now defending at great cost in time and expense. Indeed, it is no coincidence that the testimony at Stone's recent criminal trial of Randy Credico, Person 2 in Stone's indictment by Mueller, confirmed that Stone uses bar complaints to retaliate and coerce people he fears. In this regard, he threatened Credico with a bar complaint against Credico's closest friend, lawyer Margaret Kunstler, the wife of deceased activist lawyer William Kuntstler, if Credico would not lie under oath to Congress about his dealings with Stone.

Given that I have being trying for three years to meet with President Trump to give him the benefit of my non-establishment conservative advice – and he surely could use it – I can only assume that Stone, who as revealed at his criminal trial remained in virtual constant contact with The Donald even after he was allegedly fired by the 2016 presidential campaign, told the president not to do so. It thus appears to me that again President Trump has been ill-served by listening to bad advice.

If any of you think Trump should meet with me during these perilous times, when impeachment and possible conviction looms on the horizon, I ask you, patriotic Americans, to urge the president to do so. I do not ask this out of vanity, but a reality that our great 45th president needs to hear from real non-establishment conservatives, who just don't talk big on Fox News, but are actually in the legal trenches trying to defend him, and in fact doing so without compromise, no holds barred!