Trump's 'favorite meme maker' destroys media's take on IG report

Establishment media have focused on Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz's conclusion that he found no "documentary or testimonial evidence of bias" in the Obama administration's decision to open a counter-intelligence probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election that led to surveillance of the Trump campaign.

But President Trump's favorite meme maker, Carpe Donktum, tweeted a concise summary of Horowitz's testimony Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee that puts to rest any notion that the Obama FBI did nothing wrong.

Twitter news aggregator Twitchy posted the tweet, commenting that media are "doing SOOOOO much spinning this week that it's hard to keep track of what is really happening with the IG report and Horowitz's testimony."

"They're trying so hard to pretend the report somehow vindicated the FBI that the actual facts and information are getting sort of lost."

What are the facts? Here is Carpe Donktum's summary:

Reps: Were the conclusions of this report extremely damaging to the FBI? Horowitz: They certainly were. Reps: Did the FBI repeatedly lie to the FISA court? Horowitz: They repeatedly misled the FISA court intentionally. Reps: Was anyone exonerated? Horowitz: Absolutely not. — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) December 11, 2019

Reps: Did some of the people making key decisions hate Trump? Horowitz: Yes Reps: Did they announce before every action that it was because they hated Trump? Horowitz: No they did not Reps: Did people from the FBI wear wires and talk to the Trump campaign? Horowitz: Yes — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) December 11, 2019

Reps: Did the FBI conduct surveillance on the Trump campaign without their knowledge? Horowitz: Yes Reps: Did the FBI set up meetings and then report on those meetings? Horowitz: Yes Reps: Was this after they knew the Dossier was false? Horowitz: Yes — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) December 11, 2019

Horowitz reviewed the Obama FBI's applications to a secret FISA court for warrants to surveil Trump campaign volunteer Carter Page, based on the dubious Steele dossier.

Horowitz confirmed Republican claims that the dossier, funded by the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign, was used as essential, primary evidence to obtain the warrants. The IG found that the FBI knew early in the process that claims in the dossier were unverified. And in January 2017, the FBI discovered that the source for the dossier disavowed its claims. But that crucial debunking of the document was not disclosed to the FISA court, which issued two more warrants to spy on the Trump campaign.

Carpe Donktum, Twitchy said, "put together a thread we can all refer to when trying to read through the crazy that not only lays everything out pretty simply but also makes the FBI and Democrats look pretty ... bad."