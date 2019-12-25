'Twas the day after Christmas and all through the house,

everyone lay exhausted on bed or on couch.

St. Nicholas had left. There was no longer a trace

of the milk and the cookies that had been on his plate.

The stockings were emptied. The presents were gone.

All around there was silence but not for that long.

Out in the living room there rose such a clatter,

The children got up and started their banter.

Sounds of shoppers are heard running out their doors

as they race for the bargains in their favorite stores.

Then Ma in her 'kerchief and Pa in his cap

sprang from their beds, no time for a nap.

Away to the windows they flew like a flash,

Tore open the shutters and threw up the sash.

The sun on the crest of the new-fallen snow

Must shovel it fast before ice forms below.

They dressed for work, no time to delay

There is much to be done before the end of the day.

Away to the kitchen Ma flew in a flash

And Pa grabbed some bags to start picking up trash.

There is paper and ribbon and boxes galore

It will fill all those bags so we'll have to bring more.

A mountain of dishes piled high in the sink

Must get them washed before they all stink.

More rapid then greyhounds they raced through the house

With vacuums and mops they would scrub, scour and douse.

To the top of the stairs to the bedrooms and hall

They scrubbed. They cleaned and dusted them all.

Now back to the kitchen they raced in a dither,

Must use all the leftovers to prepare dinner.

The turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and rolls

Sure hope all those calories don't take a toll.

After dinner is no time to relax

Still much to be done, we've got to get back.

Time to tackle the tree, the lights and the glitter

Must pack all this up before it can wither.

The bells and the tinsel that bring holiday cheer

Will all make their comeback, same time next year.

When at last they fell into bed

They were tired from their feet to the top of their heads.

So why do all this work as this holiday nears

Must we go through this to bring good cheer?

Why is this necessary year after year?

It's to show love and joy, to those we hold dear.

It's to celebrate Christ who came to this earth,

That is why we rejoice on the day of His birth.