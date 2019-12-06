U.S. adds 266,000 jobs in November

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- November saw 266,000 new jobs in the United States, up from the previous month, according to federal data released Friday.

That beat expectations from forecasters, who anticipated the United States would add between 180,000 and 190,000 new jobs in the wake of October's initial estimate of 128,000 jobs added. The Bureau of Labor Statistics also revised the number of jobs added in October up to 156,000. September's jobs gain was revised up as well, to 193,000, from 180,000.

The uptick in jobs pushed the unemployment rate down to 3.5% in November, from 3.6% in October, matching a 50-year low. Wages were also up, as workers saw an average increase of 7 cents to $28.29 an hour.

