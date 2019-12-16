U.S. lawmakers work on deal to raise tobacco age, repeal unpopular Obamacare tax

(CNBC) -- House Democrats are pushing to add several health-care provisions to a $1.4 trillion spending bill that must pass by Dec. 20 to avoid a government shutdown, according to congressional aides familiar with the legislation.

U.S. lawmakers are in talks to raise the minimum tobacco age to 21 and repeal Obamacare’s so-called “Cadillac tax,” an unpopular provision of the health law, as part of the deal that funds discretionary spending across a dozen bills through the rest of the fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30, the aides said.

Lawmakers are also considering eliminating two other Obamacare taxes, providing money for Puerto Rico’s Medicaid program and extending certain health programs set to expire to May 22, a senior Democratic aide said, asking not to be identified because the negotiations aren’t public.

