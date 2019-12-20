SECTIONS
U.S. megachurch seeks $100K, prayers to 'resurrect' singer's dead child

'Please join us with your prayer, your solidarity and your financial support'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 19, 2019 at 7:17pm
(GLOBAL NEWS) A Christian megachurch in California is soliciting prayers and US$100,000 in donations on behalf of two of its members, who are holding out hope that Jesus will “resurrect” their recently deceased toddler.

Kalley and Andrew Heiligenthal say their daughter, Olive Alayne, passed away on Dec. 14 at the age of two.

Kalley is a well-known singer at the Bethel megachurch in Redding, Calif., and she shared the news of her family tragedy with her 262,000 followers on Instagram Sunday.

