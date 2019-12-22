SECTIONS
U.S. Navy bans TikTok from government-issued mobile devices

Order part of effort to 'address existing and emerging threats'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 21, 2019 at 9:08pm
(REUTERS) Earlier this week the United States Navy banned the social media app TikTok from government-issued mobile devices, saying the popular short video app represented a “cybersecurity threat.”

A bulletin issued by the Navy on Tuesday showed up on a Facebook page serving military members, saying users of government issued mobile devices who had TikTok and did not remove the app would be blocked from the Navy Marine Corps Intranet.

The Navy would not describe in detail what dangers the app presents, but Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Uriah Orland said in a statement the order was part of an effort to “address existing and emerging threats”.

