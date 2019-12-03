SECTIONS
U.S. Navy 'invited' to go to Taiwan after China bans port visits to Hong Kong

Internet users say American sailors would be welcome to 'have fun'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 3, 2019 at 11:27am
(SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST) -- Beijing’s decision to suspend US military port calls in Hong Kong has been greeted with a degree of derision in Taiwan, with many suggesting that the Americans would be welcome to come to the island instead.

Although the United States is unlikely to risk angering Beijing further by sending warships on a port call to the self-ruled island, many Taiwanese internet users said the southern port city of Kaoshiung would “win big” if the Americans did decide to visit.

One comment on the PTT terminal bulletin board system joked those visits would happen only when “US-China [trade] talks fall apart or reach a standstill”.

