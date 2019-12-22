Unveiled: 'The 10 worst state laws of 2019'

A foundation focusing on economic education has released a year-end list of the "10 worst state laws" adopted or proposed in 2019.

The worst among them, according to Foundation for Economic Education managing editor Jonathan Miltimore, could be likened to "passing a food tax to make sure people don't go hungry."

"If you think silly and arbitrary bans are a thing of the past, think again," he warned. "If anything, the impulse to ban and regulate has only increased in a world that has gotten much faster."

The "few of the worst," he points out, "miss the mark and often have adverse consequences."

The list, in no particular order:

Massachusetts state Rep. Daniel Hunt, a Democrat, wanted to make it illegal to say the word "b**ch" in any way "to accost, annoy, degrade or demand," with an accompanying $200 fine or six months in jail.

California attacked the gig economy with a ban on stringer status for many workers, resulting in the loss of thousands jobs.

From Florida came an "anti-hazing" plan prompted by the death in 2017 of a Florida State University pledge from excessive drinking. But "the law allows prosecutors to charge people who weren't even present for a hazing but were simply involved in its discussion."

From Alabama was a road-rage crackdown. The $200 fines "will likely fall on unsuspecting out-of-state drivers and be little more than a cash cow for police." They would apply when someone drives in a left lane for "more than a mile and a half without passing."

Pennsylvania wanted to tax violent video games. It failed, but "the episode affirmed Gideon J. Tucker's famous axiom: 'No man's life, liberty or property are safe while the legislature is in session.'"

From California, again, was a ban on the use of tiny bottles of shampoo and conditioner mostly found in hotels. Violators are to be fined $500 for a first offense.

Virginia raised its legal smoking age to 21. So those who "are legally obligated to sign up for selective service" cannot legally buy cigarettes and will have to depend on friends to purchase them.

(Tie) Both California and Oregon approved rent control laws. FEE quoted Swedish economist Assar Lindbeck saying, "In many cases rent control appears to be the most efficient technique presently known to destroy a city – except for bombing."

And California's fourth appearance on the list: It's proposal to tax water.

Explained Miltimore: "Ensuring citizens have clean water is a noble goal, to be sure. But the means are highly questionable. Utilizing markets is the best way to address water shortages, not passing new taxes. [The] proposal, which sparked sharp pushback from his own party, is sort of like passing a food tax to make sure people don’t go hungry."