USDA tariff tracker removes Black Panther's fictional home as free trade partner

'The Wakanda information should have been removed after testing'

Published December 18, 2019 at 4:28pm
(CNBC) -- Wakanda’s free trade agreement with the United States wasn’t forever.

Until Wednesday afternoon, the fictional country from the popular 2018 Marvel superhero movie “Black Panther” was listed as a free trade agreement partner of the United States on the Agricultural Tariff Tracker maintained by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service.

Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and Peru are still listed.

