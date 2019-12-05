When the victimizer plays the victim

One of the most iconic statues in Washington, D.C., commemorates Marines raising our flag atop Mount Suribachi on the island of Iwo Jima during World War II. Although a month more of fighting remained to secure the island, the U.S. sought to deflate Japanese morale by suggesting the island was in American control.

As various issues today gain media focus, groups or individuals offended in some way by some thing race to raise another flag – one of victimization. Often the victimization flag is raised by those seeking 15 minutes of fame or those seeking to prevent counter accusations from being leveled against them. Just like the Marines seeking to deflate Japanese ego on Iwo Jima, the raising of the victimization flag seeks to deflate potential critics or put them in a bad light for criticizing a "victim."

Sometimes the victimization ploy works; sometimes it does not. It has worked effectively in Europe, used by Muslims seeking to impose their culture upon a host nation. In fact, natives exercising freedom of speech there have discovered it is not protected when Muslims are offended by criticisms about Islam – even if the criticism is valid.

We need recognize many people choosing to inject themselves into an issue gaining national attention and then claiming victimhood do so simply to solicit public compassion. They either realize they really have not been victimized or else are so out of touch with reality they fail to grasp the fact they have been the purveyors of their own situation. In several cases, he who claims victimhood is guilty of same.

Let us examine some cases.

TRENDING: Impeachment 'expert' actually anti-Trump Hillary Clinton donor on list for Supreme Court

Former San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick

Two years ago African American quarterback Colin Kaepernick sought to draw attention to alleged black oppression by kneeling while our national anthem was played before games. Most Americans who love our country found Kaepernick's antics offensive. When a salary dispute occurred in 2017, he opted out of his contract with San Francisco. Ever since then he has been unemployed.

Unable to find employment, Kaepernick raised the victimization flag as a social activist spurned by the NFL. Yet, it was Kaepernick's own decision, first, to victimize the vast majority of Americans by disrespecting a flag they respect and, second, to opt out of his contract to seek another opportunity that left him unemployed.

Still unemployed in 2019, Kaepernick's liberal minions complained about the NFL's lack of interest in him. Officials scheduled a workout to display his talents. NFL scouts showed up but Kaepernick was a "no show." He again raised the victimization flag claiming he wanted the workout open to the media but NFL officials did not. Holding his own practice elsewhere, he ultimately received no team offers.

We will never know whether NFL scouts really were not impressed with Kaepernick's talents or just felt it too much of a liability to employ someone who continuously wrapped himself up in the victimization flag. But Kaepernick's current unemployment problem is completely one of his own creation.

Kaepernick's sin was victimizing those of us who honor our flag and national anthem.

Former FBI Agent Lisa Page

Former FBI Agent Lisa Page gained notoriety when it was discovered she, along with her lover and fellow FBI Agent Peter Strzok, was involved in investigating presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, opting to give Hillary a free pass on her transgressions of using an unsecured personal internet carrier to transmit classified information. Page and Strzok were also involved in an effort to demonize Donald Trump as they favored a Clinton presidency over the will of American voters. Once their questionable activities were uncovered, Page quit the FBI while Strzok was fired.

Communications between the two made it clear they anticipated a Clinton presidential victory. Curiously, back in 2016, the two agents referenced an "insurance policy" as being in place should Trump win. Only later did it become apparent the reference was to a Deep State coup seeking to topple Trump from office based on false allegations.

On several occasions since taking office, Trump criticized Strzok and Page for their alleged coup participation. While both agents kept a low profile as Trump's verbal arrows flew, Page just came out of hiding to raise the victimization flag. Despite evidence to the contrary, she proclaims she has done nothing wrong and that she is the real victim in all this.

It is incredulous for Page to so claim. After all, it was her actions, along with those of Strzok and a slew of other non-victim actors, that have damaged the FBI's reputation as they chose to violate their constitutional responsibilities.

Page's sin was in victimizing the American people by her actions. She is not the victim here – we are.

Reporter Alexi McCammond

Reporter Alexi McCammond so resented an "off the record" sexist joke told by former NBA star Charles Barkley, of which she was the target, she decided to go public with her victimization story. After she posted it for all to see, Barkley immediately issued an apology. But McCammond's subsequent posts made it clear she did not accept his apology as she continued to criticize him.

After trying to "cancel" Barkley, McCammond was hit with a harsh reality. Others began confronting her about several racist tweets she had earlier made against Asians that had been found on social media. It was McCammond, then, who found herself having to apologize, claiming her own comments were really not representative of her as a person. Interestingly, by rejecting Barkley's apology, she sought to give him no similar consideration. This incident was a clear case of one claiming victimhood, only to have others open her closet door, allowing her own skeletons to spill out. One wonders whether any offended Asians victimized by McCammond's comments will now decline her own apology.

McCammond's sin was becoming so overwrought with emotion about her feelings of victimization, she turned a blind eye to those she herself had victimized.

The moral to this tale is simple: Let he who is without sin of ever having victimized another be first to raise the flag of victimization.