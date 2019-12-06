Video: Details emerge in UPS shootout where driver was killed

(CBS NEWS) Four people, including a UPS driver and a bystander, were killed after robbers stole the driver's truck and led police on a chase that ended in gunfire at a busy Florida intersection during rush hour, the FBI said. Both robbers were shot and killed when shots rang out at a crowded intersection in Miramar, about 20 miles north of where the incident began, FBI Special Agent in Charge George Piro said during a news conference Thursday night.

On Friday, the FBI identified the deceased suspects as Lamar Alexander, 41, and Ronnie Jerome Hill, 41, both of Miami-Dade County.

Television news helicopters showed first responders tending to at least one person who fell out of the UPS truck, moments after several shots were fired when the chase ended. CBS News correspondent David Begnaud reports the UPS driver who was killed has been identified as 27-year-old Frank Ordonez.

