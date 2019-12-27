Warren now accused of distorting truth about her family – by her own brother

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) First she was caught in her decades long deception about being a Native American.

Now she is being called out by her own brother for distorting the truth about their father.

Massachusetts Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren apparently angered her brother by claiming their father worked as a “janitor,” with a family friend saying that the characterization made David Herring “furious.”

The Boston Globe published an article this week about Warren’s three older brothers that contained the detail — related by a family friend and not directly contradicted by Warren, who told the paper she didn’t know why the claim would anger her brother:

Read the full story ›