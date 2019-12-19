SECTIONS
Washington Post, CNN journalists celebrate 'impeachmas'

Enjoying event with 'drinks'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 19, 2019 at 9:32am
(Fox News) Several Washington Post reporters were under fire late Wednesday night for celebrating "Impeachmas" following the impeachment of President Trump.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., continued to insist that the impeachment -- just the third in U.S. history -- was a "solemn" occasion for the nation but that did not appear to be the case for the group of WaPo journalists, who were seen in an online post marking the historic night with drinks.

"Merry Impeachmas from the WaPo team!" WaPo Congress reporter and CNN political analyst Rachael Bade remarked in the post, in which she was seen with colleagues Paul Kane, Mike DeBonis, as well as Seung Min Kim and Karoun Demirjian, who also are CNN analysts.

