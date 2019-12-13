The week President Trump's 'America First' policy prevailed

We have seen a complete and total vindication of President Trump's America First trade policy.

The president struck a new deal with Canada and Mexico to replace the disastrous NAFTA deal.

He used tariffs to wring concessions from Red China while most of the tariffs remain in place.

President Trump has the Export-Import Bank giving our exporters the ammunition they need to fight subsidies China and other nations use to win customers abroad.

He has proven that we can make our own trade policy – we don't need other countries or bureaucrats at the World Trade Organization in Geneva to make it for us.

And he did this against the advice of the smart set that ruled Washington for too long.

President Trump bet his presidency on his conviction that tariffs would hurt China more than the U.S. The "experts" predicted recession.

Trump was right – tariffs brought China to the negotiating table where they agreed to reform their predatory trade practices and open their markets to American goods and services.

When the Wall Street and Washington establishmentarians said the president's trade policy would destroy our economy, Trump was right and they were wrong.

Our economy is strong, inflation is nonexistent, businesses are hiring, unemployment is at a 50-year low and wages are up 3.1%.

This even as Canada lost 71,000 jobs last month (equivalent to U.S. losing 500,000), and Paris, Chile and Colombia are wracked by riots and strikes over their awful economies and governance.

Remember how the naysayers said other countries wouldn't work with us? Wrong again.

Mexico and Canada approved USMCA, the U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement, a major overhaul of NAFTA that makes North America the best place on earth to invest. It will pay dividends to Americans for decades to come.

Meanwhile, Great Britain is eager to join us in a trade agreement, and Vietnam is cutting its tariffs on American goods.

The funny thing is other presidents could have done all this.

Barack Obama promised to renegotiate NAFTA in 2008, but failed to do it.

No president before Donald J. Trump was willing to bet on the United States.

They didn't understand how much leverage we have with other countries – the amount of money to be made selling to Americans is astounding.

President Trump is using that leverage to help our people. That's an America First trade policy, and it's exactly in line with what George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt practiced.

While much of the attention is on tariffs, the financial sector is another important front in the fight against China's economic aggression.

Beijing is behind anonymous shell companies in the U.S. used for money laundering, drug smuggling, financing terrorists and propping up rogue regimes in North Korea and Iran. Chinese producers of the deadly opioid fentanyl and the Mexican drug cartels that smuggle it hide their money in these shadowy shell companies.

In some cases, less information is provided to incorporate a company in the U.S. than to obtain a driver's license or even a library card.

Congress is ready to do something about it.

The Illicit Cash Act closes the legal loopholes that allow criminals and corrupt governments to hide behind anonymous shell companies.

This straightforward bipartisan legislation requires the people registering businesses to identify themselves to the government.

You would assume that was already part of the process of registering a business. But it isn't.

Congress needs to hear the American people support President Trump's stand against China and his America First agenda.

Contact your senators and representatives and tell them to support the Illicit Cash Act and support the U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement, USMCA.