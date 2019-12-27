SECTIONS
White House names, shames world's 9 worst countries for religious persecution

'These designations underscore the U.S.'s commitment to protect those who seek to exercise their freedom of religion or belief'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 27, 2019 at 6:49pm
(CONSERVATIVE REVIEW) Last week, largely under the radar amid the heavy focus on impeachment votes and subsequent House-Senate drama on Capitol Hill, the State Department issued designations of the world’s worst countries for religious liberty.

Under the terms laid out in the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998, the State Department identifies various countries that engage in or tolerate “systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of religious freedom” as “countries of particular concern” (CPCs). The law also stipulates that the administration put out an annual report documenting the state of religious freedom around the world. The State Department announced the latest report back in June.

According to a statement from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued Friday, this year’s administration-designated CPCs are:

Read the full story ›

