Will Hillary be cross-examined on emails, Benghazi?

A federal judge on Thursday delayed ruling on whether Hillary Clinton will have to answer questions under oath about her email scandal while secretary of state for Barack Obama.

A lawyer for Washington watchdog Judicial Watch, which is pursuing the case, said it was uncertain when District Judge Royce C. Lamberth will announce a decision.

"I would expect the order to come probably after the first of the year," lawyer Ramona Cotca told the Epoch Times.

The question is whether Hillary Clinton and former chief of staff Cheryl Mills must face direct cross-examination under oath by Judicial Watch lawyers.

The case involves Clinton's abuse of classified information while she was secretary of state and the Benghazi scandal in which four Americans were killed by terrorists.

Judicial Watch launched the case in 2014 with a Freedom of Information Act request and lawsuit.

Evidence in the Sept. 11, 2012, attack on a U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, "led directly to the public exposure in March 2015 of the private Clinton email system she used from 2009 to 2013 to conduct official U.S. diplomatic business," Judicial Watch said.

Dozens of highly sensitive classified materials were sent to and from Clinton through the system. The FBI said the private system was vulnerable to compromise by hackers outside the United States and by foreign intelligence operatives.

The judge previously described Clinton's email system as "one of the gravest modern offenses to government transparency."

Lamberth also has encouraged Judicial Watch to "shake this tree" for evidence and warned the State Department, "There is no FOIA exemption for political expedience, nor is there one for bureaucratic incompetence."

Clinton eventually turned over to the federal government some 33,000 emails from her private server, but she didn't allow the government to have another 30,000, alleging they were "private."

Judicial Watch also wants to question Paul Combetta, the IT specialist who worked on the Clinton server.

Judicial Watch is pursuing evidence the private email server was intended to stymie FOIA requests. And the watchdog believes the State Department's intent to settle the case in late 2014 and early 2015 amounted to bad faith.

"Judicial Watch uncovered new evidence of Clinton email misconduct and cover-up," said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton just before the hearing. "The Clinton email scandal – and the related Benghazi scandal are not going away. It is well past time for Mrs. Clinton to explain her email scheme to the court."

Recently, a letter sent to Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, revealed a federal investigation found 38 current and former State Department officials violated government email regulations by using Clinton's private system.

The Associated Press reported at the time that some of the individuals may face disciplinary action for 91 times instances in which classified information ended up in Clinton's personal email system.

Of the 33,000 emails Clinton turned over for review, the State Department found 588 instances in which classified information was transferred.

Judicial Watch says it already has learned: