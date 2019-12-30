SECTIONS
Will Obama be put on the Supreme Court?

Biden open to nominating ex-president

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 29, 2019 at 8:34pm
(DAILY CALLER) -- Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden told reporters on Saturday he would nominate former President Barack Obama to the Supreme Court “if he’d take it.”

“Biden asked here in Washington, Iowa, if he would ever nominate former President Obama to serve on the Supreme Court. ‘If he’d take it, yes,'” reported Wall Street Journal reporter Ken Thomas on Twitter.

New York Times reporter Thomas Kaplan also confirmed Biden’s desire to see his former running mate on the Supreme Court.

