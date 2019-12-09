William Shatner responds to death of co-star and friend René Auberjonois

René Marie Murat Auberjonois was born June 1, 1940. With artists and writers in his family, it's no surprise that when he had to make a decision about his future, he followed the artistic nature that ran in his veins.

Auberjonois started out in theater after graduating from what is now Carnegie Mellon, spending part of the 1960s working his way up to Broadway-level productions, according to The Associated Press.

Over the years, he began transitioning into television and film, where he became a recognizable and beloved actor.

His most notable roles include military chaplain Father John Mulcahy from "M*A*S*H*," chief of staff Clayton Runnymede Endicott III from "Benson" and head of security and changeling "Odo" on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine."

He appeared in various other films and shows as well, spending some time alongside William Shatner in episodes of "Boston Legal" and in the film "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country," according to IMDb.

Auberjonois had a long and productive career as an actor for more than 50 years, and he enjoyed the opportunities the different roles afforded him.

"I am all of those characters, and I love that," he told the "Star Trek" website in 2011. "I also run into people, and they think I’m their cousin or their dry cleaner. I love that, too."

In his later years, the actor battled metastatic lung cancer, and on Sunday, it took his life. Auberjonois was 79 and passed away at his Los Angeles home, according to what his son told the AP.

His Twitter account confirmed the sad news the day of his passing.

"(Minions say: We're sad to confirm that René passed away today, Sunday, December 8)," the account tweeted Sunday.

Since then, many have chimed in with their condolences, fond memories of the roles the talented actor played and even suggestions of ways to honor him.

Ken Gagne, a gaming podcaster, shared a memory of meeting the actor and asked others to follow in his footsteps.

"When he autographed a photo for me, he asked if I would make a donation to Doctors Without Borders in return. I did," he wrote, encouraging others to donate as well.

The crew running Auberjonois' Twitter account concurred, sharing Gagne's tweet.

"This is a lovely suggestion, for those with the means, to honor René," they wrote. "Another option to celebrate his life: choose to be kind to the people around you."

William Shatner was also saddened by the news and tweeted about the loss of the fellow actor he'd worked beside.

"I have just heard about the death of my friend and fellow actor @reneauberjonois," he tweeted. "To sum up his life in a tweet is nearly impossible."

"To Judith, Tessa & Remy I send you my love & strength. I will keep you in my thoughts and remember a wonderful friendship with René."

Auberjonois touched many lives throughout his career, and his family can find comfort in the fact that he will be dearly missed by many.

