Where are witnesses, evidence, facts? GOP questions Nadler on impeachment hearing

The top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, which traditionally has been tasked with reviewing impeachment charges, says Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., is evaluating impeachment without any evidence.

No report on impeachment proceedings has been released, nor has any evidence been provided, he said, noting the first hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

Rep. Doug Collins, D-Ga., told Nadler he hasn't seen a report or "supporting evidence" from House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

"On November 12, 14, 18, 21, and 30, I wrote you asking specific questions about the process the House Judiciary Committee will use to bring some legitimacy to this 'impeachment inquiry' launched by Democrats alone," Collins said.

TRENDING: Google, YouTube remove more than 300 Trump ads

"During the markup on November 21, I asked you to keep me apprised of the process. Every letter and nearly every question remains unanswered, with only 48 hours before our first hearing to consider the impeachment of the president," he said.

Collins said Nadler has failed to provide a witness list, and there's been nothing from Schiff's 10 days of hearings. There also are no supporting materials for Schiff's allegations.

"We do not know of any hearings other than one of academics and possibly a presentation by Chairman Schiff's committee. For the first time in history, this committee will weigh impeachment without any evidence for us to review. Any discussion with the yet-to-be identified witnesses will, therefore, be in the abstract," he said.

Collins cited the White House's announcement that it would not participate in Nadler's proceedings.

White House Counsel Pat Cipollone said the "countless procedural deficiencies that have infected this inquiry from its inception ... shows the lack of seriousness with which you are undertaking these proceedings."

Collins said: "Once again, I request clarity on how you intend to conduct this inquiry. As Republicans have stated before, and consistent with Chairman Schiff’s repeated statements, withholding information from the minority shall constitute evidence of your denial of fundamental fairness and due process, as well as obstruction of minority rights."