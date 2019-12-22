Woman fights back after TSA agents 'grope' her

An elderly woman has begun fighting back after alleging Transportation Security Administration agents groped her at Philadelphia's airport.

The Rutherford Institute filed under the state's Right to Know law a demand for copies of any video surveillance footage that might show the actual events.

If evidence supports her allegation, a Fourth Amendment lawsuit could result, Rutherford said.

The Delaware woman alleged TSA screeners on Sept. 6 "groped her upper and lower body, including feeling inside the waistband of her pants, during a security screening at Philadelphia’s International Airport earlier this year."

Rutherford lawyers said any video footage could determine whether or not they will file suit under a recent federal court decision allowing citizens to sue for tortious conduct by TSA agents.

The lawyers cite a number of other incidents in recent months.

"For example, TSA employees reportedly ordered a 95-year-old leukemia patient in a wheelchair to remove her adult diaper so that agents could search her. Ninety-year-old Marian Peterson, also confined to a wheelchair, was pulled out of line for a random security check and according to her son, Joe, TSA agents 'groped her. All of her body: her crotch, her breasts and everything else,'" the report said.

"The federal government is essentially telling Americans that they must meekly allow themselves and their family members to be groped, ogled, robbed of their belongings, and stripped of their rights by TSA agents in order to travel on a plane," said constitutional attorney John W. Whitehead, president of The Rutherford Institute and author of "Battlefield America: The War on the American People.

"Mind you, these are the same TSA agents who have become infamous for stealing large sums of money from passengers' luggage, inappropriately patting down children, and traumatizing the elderly and handicapped," he said.

Rutherford said the Delaware woman, who is mobility challenged, was given a wheelchair and wheeled to the TSA screening area by a Philadelphia airport customer service representative.

"Upon reaching the screening area, the woman's companions went through the TSA pre-check screening, while the woman was wheeled up to the main screening area," Rutherford said. "The PHL representative took the woman's shoes, purse and other belongings to the effects screening area while a male TSA agent helped her out of the wheelchair and into the whole body scanner. As soon as she passed through the scanner, the woman was accosted by a female TSA agent. The elderly traveler alleges that suddenly, without warning or explanation and without offering to take her to a private screening area, the female TSA agent began groping the woman’s breasts with the inside of her hands (not the back of the hands as mandated by TSA screening protocols).

"The woman asserts the agent groped her in this manner twice. The woman further alleges that the agent inappropriately examined her crotch, buttocks and inside the waistband of the pants she was wearing. She was given no explanation for the TSA’s actions and was merely ordered to 'Leave now' when the screening was completed."

The Rutherford Institute has defended numerous passengers subjected to unwanted treatment by TSA agents.

In one recent case the organization got the TSA to withdraw a fine against a Texas man.

Jonathan Cobb had been fined $2,660 by the TSA even though he successfully passed through an airport security metal detector at George H.W. Bush International Airport in Houston on Feb. 25.

He was randomly selected to pass through a whole-body imaging scanner and was informed he needed to submit to a pat-down.

Cobb politely refused, Rutherford said, telling the agents that he would rather leave the airport and miss his flight than submit to a pat-down. His request, he said, was based on past traumatic experiences with the TSA.

But the TSA charged him with "interfering" with airport screening and fined him $2,660.

Rutherford attorneys challenged the fine as excessive and successfully arguing that Cobb had a Fourth Amendment right to opt out of the search and elect not to travel.

Many times the abusive behavior targets children, so Rutherford has created guidelines for parents.

Its new freedom resource, "Parents' Rights to Protect Their Children from TSA Patdowns," advises that neither parents nor their children lose their Fourth Amendment right to privacy when they enter airport screening.

The guidelines include discussion of rights.

They include the right:

_To determine whether their child will or will not opt-out of scanners that agents direct the child to enter.

_To be advised of the reason their child is being subjected to any enhanced security screening, such as pat-down searches.

_To know what TSA agents intend to do during any enhanced security screening of their child.

_To speak with their child before they are subjected to a pat-down or other enhanced security measures and let the child know what to expect and offer reassurance.

_To alert TSA agents to any physical or emotional condition of the child that makes the child more vulnerable to harm as a result of the enhanced security screening.

_To request that any pat-down search of their child be conducted in a private area out of public view.

_To be present with their child during a pat-down search or other enhanced security screening in order to provide comfort and support for their child.