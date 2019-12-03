Why women are less likely to receive CPR from strangers

(STUDY FINDS) -- DENVER — While it may sound incredibly cruel and unfair, numerous studies have demonstrated that women are less likely than men to receive CPR in the event of an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest event. Now, new research has identified the main reasons behind this phenomenon: bystanders are concerned about the possibility of inappropriate contact or causing additional injury.

While the overall survival rate in the United States for cardiac arrest is less than 12%, CPR can double or even triple the sufferer’s odds of surviving.

The first study asked 54 online participants to explain why women may be less likely to receive CPR in public spaces. Aside from inappropriate touching concerns and fear of causing injury, other reasons that kept coming up in responses were: fear of being accused of sexual assault, poor recognition of a woman experiencing cardiac arrest, and the misconception that breasts hinder the effectiveness of CPR.

Read the full story ›