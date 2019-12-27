Yang: Give Americans 'tiny slice' of Amazon sales, Google searches, Facebook ads

(NEWSWEEK) Tech entrepreneur and Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang touted the benefits of a "trickle-up economy" that allows average Americans the ability to reinvest and spend a tiny portion of the profits pulled in by corporations such as Amazon and Google.

Yang's 2020 campaign has long focused on the "challenges of the 21st Century economy" and how to cope with automation displacing human workers. Speaking with CNN Tuesday, the lawyer-turned-tech businessman again touted the benefits of taxing multibillion-dollar corporations such as Amazon—which now pay zero dollars in federal taxes—to put some of that money in the hands of regular Americans. Yang said that companies benefiting from artificial intelligence could easily put in place a system to redirect that money down to people who will spend it on everyday, local economic necessities.

