Zola pulls ads from Hallmark after network censored brides kissing

(CNBC) -- Wedding website Zola will no longer run advertisements on the Hallmark Channel after the network removed four commercials that featured two brides kissing each other.

Hallmark removed the commercials after One Million Moms, a division of the conservative American Family Association that defines its mission as the “fight against indecency,” urged the network to not air advertisements featuring same-sex couples.

A Hallmark spokesperson said the lesbian couple’s public display of affection violated its policies. However, while Hallmark cut the ads with same-sex weddings, the network continued to air two other Zola ads that didn’t include lesbian couples. In one of the two ads that were permitted to continue to air, a heterosexual couple kiss at the alter.

