1 nation orders ALL faiths to teach 'principles' of Communist Party

All religious groups in China will be forced to teach the "principles" of the Chinese Communist Party.

Bitter Winter, a magazine specializing in human rights in China, reports the new requirements will be imposed Feb. 1.

Fox News described it as China striking the "final blow to religious liberty."

The new "Administrative Measures for Religious Groups" were announced the same day that Pastor Wang Yi of Chengdu's Early Rain Covenant Church was sentenced to nine years in prison for "inciting subversion of state power."

He was one of the best known leaders in the house church movement.

Some groups, Bitter Winter reported, already have been under full-scale assault, including the Church of Almighty God and the Falun Gong.

Now the government is targeted the "gray market" of religious organizations" that are explicitly banned.

The biggest part of that segment is the Protestant house churches.

The government will enact 41 articles described as comprehensive edicts "on all matters concerning the 'organization, functions, supervision and management of religious groups.'"

The government boasts the authority to manage the affairs of religious groups, including the "establishment, change, cancellation of registration of religious organizations."

The communist government also "shall supervise and guide religious groups to carry out activities and perform functions in accordance with the laws and regulations."

"Without the approval of the religious affairs department of the people’s government, or registration with the civil affairs department of the people’s government, no activities can be carried out in the name of religious groups."

The law says religious groups "shall establish a learning system and organize their staff to learn from the major decision-making arrangements of the Chinese Communist Party, national policies and regulations, excellent Chinese traditional culture and religious knowledge."

AsiaNews cited a Chinese Catholic priest saying: "In practice, your religion no longer matters, if you are Buddhist, or Taoist, or Muslim or Christian. The only religion allowed is faith in the Chinese Communist Party."