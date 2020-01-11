11 dead as tornadoes, wicked weather lash southern U.S., Midwest

(USA TODAY) -- A two-day pounding of severe weather across portions of the southern U.S. and into the Midwest left 11 people dead, prompting two governors to declare states of emergency as tornadoes, heavy rainfall and high winds ravaged the region.

Two first responders in Lubbock, Texas, were among the fatalities, killed when they were hit by a vehicle at the scene of a traffic accident in icy conditions. In Oklahoma, a man drowned after being swept away from his stalled truck by floodwaters. And in Alabama, a tornado with winds up to 134 mph descended on Pickens County and killed three.

“I have reached out to both the county leadership as well as the legislative delegation to offer my deepest condolences in this terrible loss of life,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement Sunday. “We will stand together while we grieve the loss of three of our fellow Alabamians and continue to pray for their loved ones.’’

