1st human-composting site set for Seattle

(KIRO) Recompose is building its first human composting location in SODO.

The company will be the first of its kind in the world and is set to open in spring 2021.

Katrina Spade, the CEO of Recompose, came up with the idea more than seven years ago when she was contemplating her future. "We have a ton of interest. It's really exciting," Spade said.

She realized livestock have been composted by farmers for years. She was looking for an alternative for humans, so she teamed up with the WSU Soil Science Department. They used the bodies of six human donors and proved it is safe and effective for humans, as well.

