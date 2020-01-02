2 states may criminalize forcing kids to 'transition' from one sex to another

Two American states are considering making it a felony to use puberty-blocker chemicals and surgeries to "transition" children from one sex to another.

"No blood test, genetic testing, or brain imaging scans can confirm or deny the existence of a 'transgender' condition," said Jennifer Roback Morse, president of the Ruth Institute.

"Yet some medical professionals are giving harmful pharmaceuticals to, or performing irreversible surgeries on, confused children."

She pointed out that the chemicals given to children to block puberty "have not been approved for this purpose by the FDA."

"They have numerous well-documented side effects," she said. "The surgeries that attempt to change the sex of the body are irreversible."

She encouraged Republican Gov. Kristi Hoem to support legislation in North Dakota to protect minors from puberty blockers, sterilization and and disfiguring surgeries.

The bill would make it a crime to impose transgenderism on children.

LifeSiteNews reported there's a similar move under way in Florida.

Republican state Rep. Anthony Sabatini last week introduced HB 1365, the Vulnerable Child Protection Act, which would also make it second-degree felony in Florida for medical professionals to assist in gender "transitioning" of children.

A second degree felony in Florida is punishable by up to 15 years in prison, the report said.

South Dakota's Vulnerable Child Protection Act, sponsored by Rep. Fred Deutsch, would disallow for minor children surgeries including castration, vasectomy, hysterectomy, vaginoplasty and mastectomy. It would bar prescribing, dispensing or administering medications that block normal puberty, giving testosterone to females or giving estrogen to males.

And it would ban removing a healthy or non-diseased body part or tissue.

The Ruth Institute has created an online petition affirming "puberty is not a disease."

"Studies show that 85% of gender confused children eventually become comfortable with the sex of their bodies," it explains.

LifeSiteNews reported the South Dakota plan also would make such treatments felonies.

Deutsch said in the report he was introducing the legislation to protect children in South Dakota.

"To parents, I say, love your kids. Just love them, support them. That’s what I'm trying to do with this bill: love South Dakota children. I'm being the grownup in the room," Deutsch said.

He said every child "deserves a natural childhood — one that allows them to experience puberty and other normal changes that shape who they will become."

"There is nothing natural or healthy about pumping kids full of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones or performing sterilizing surgeries on them," he said. "Children must be protected from permanent, harmful surgeries and experimental hormone interventions that stop natural development and sterilize them."

Lawmakers in Georgia, Kentucky and Texas also have plans to to ban puberty blockers for minors.