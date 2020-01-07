2020 Census results expected to benefit 1 political party big-time

A report from NBC on the expected changes in the allocation of congressional seats following the 2020 Census is suggesting that the GOP will be the winner – gaining six votes in the Electoral College.

Congressional seats are allocated based on population and are rearranged as needed after every census each decade. They also represent individual votes in the all-important Electoral College, which is how the Constitution calls for the president to be chosen each election.

President Donald Trump captured 304 EC votes in 2016 in a landslide over Hillary Clinton's 227. There were a couple of Electors who defected to other candidates.

But the report looked at what data analysts see coming in the new census, and the "good news for Republicans."

TRENDING: Breaking: Explosions near Baghdad embassy, rockets pummel nearby air base

The details from the Election Data Services reveals that 10 states are likely to lose one House seat – because of those population shifts around the nation.

Those are Alabama, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, California, Illinois, Minnesota, New York and Rhode Island.

But the first five were won by the GOP in 2016, and the latter five by the Democrat Party, so there is no advantage to either party there.

But the data firm explained there are five states that are expected each to gain one seat in those changes.

Those would be Arizona, Montana, North Carolina, Colorado and Oregon, and of those, only Colorado and Oregon went for the twice-failed hopeful Clinton in 2016, meaning the GOP would gain one seat.

But the report explained the big winners would be the states of Florida, which is expected to gain two seats, and Texas, which is expected to gain three.

Both went for Trump in 2016.

"Taken together, the changes on the electoral map would equal an even bigger win for a future GOP nominee who could follow Donald Trump’s 2016 electoral path to victory. That Republican would capture 309 electoral votes, 80 more votes than the Democrats 229," the report said.

NBC said the estimates are based on how states voted in 2016, and there also are changes going on regarding migration, birth rates and death rates.

"In the forecasted post-2020 world, Texas and Florida together would have 72 electoral votes. Imagine a quarter of the electoral votes needed to win the White House in just two hotly contested states. That's not just a different electoral map, it's a different political world," the report said.

The Blaze characterized the concept as "terrible news for Democrats."

And Jenna Ellis, senior legal analyst for the Trump 2020 campaign, told KTRH radio, "This is looking to benefit Republicans only because of how the landscape has changed."

The Blaze reported, "Progressives have long criticized the presence of the Electoral College as a countermeasure to pure majoritarianism. In a July tweet, Democrat Bernie Sanders declared. 'Abolish the Electoral College.' Additionally, in August, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) called the system an inherently racist 'scam.'"

But others say the Electoral College is a safeguard against the tyranny of the majority.

Ellis explained, "The founding fathers very wisely embedded a caution in making sure we have representation, through the Electoral College, from the entire United States of America. And that it wasn't a pure, strict Democracy. It wasn't just a popular vote."

The Gateway Pundit noted, "The left is not going to like this news. In fact, it will just give them one more reason to oppose the Electoral College."

The report pointed out, "Trump could very well pick up more states next November than he won in 2016. … If that happens, expect the left to go even crazier than last time."