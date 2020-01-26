SECTIONS
26 bags of body parts found in western Mexico ravine

Authorities have not suggested who may be responsible

Published January 10, 2020 at 3:57pm
(ASSOCIATED PRESS) Forensics officials in the western Mexican state of Jalisco are trying to determine how many victims are accounted for in 26 plastic bags of body parts found in a ravine this week, authorities said Thursday.

The Jalisco state prosecutor’s office said in a statement that it began to collect the bags Tuesday in the municipality of Tonala on the outskirts of Guadalajara. Officials initially recovered 14 bags of body parts. They returned Wednesday and found 12 more.

The remains were taken to the state forensic science institute for identification.

