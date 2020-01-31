4,309-foot-long tunnel in San Diego is longest ever discovered along Southwest border

(PALM SPRINGS DESERT SUN) Authorities have uncovered a cross-border tunnel that stretches more than three-quarters of a mile, making it the longest of its kind ever discovered along the Southwest border, the U.S. Border Patrol announced Wednesday.

The 4,309-foot tunnel starts in Tijuana, in an industrial area about a half mile west of the Otay Mesa Port of Entry, according to the Border Patrol. It ends in California, in the Otay Mesa warehouse district in San Diego, where agents discovered several hundred sand bags blocking what they suspect was the former exit, the agency said. An offshoot from the main tunnel ended without breaching the surface.

The tunnel is about 5 ?1/2? feet tall and 2 feet wide, and is an average of 70 feet below ground, the agency said. It includes an elevator at the entrance, an extensive rail and cart system, forced air ventilation, high-voltage electrical cables and a complex drainage system.

