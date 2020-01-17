SECTIONS
47 is saddest age of all, study finds

'There is an unhappiness curve'

January 16, 2020
(NATIONAL POST) If you’re happy and you know it you obviously aren’t 47.

A new study pegs 47.2 as the age when people in the developed world have the least amount of happiness, and 48.2 in developing nations.

“Unhappiness is hill-shaped in age,” David Blanchflower, a professor of economics at Dartmouth College and former Bank of England policy maker, writes in work published this week by the National Bureau of Economic Research. “There is an unhappiness curve.”

In one paper, Blanchflower examines the relationship between unhappiness and age using data based on nearly 10 million people across 40 European countries and the United States.

