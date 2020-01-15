Bernie organizer spills beans on Marxists and communists working for Sanders

A Bernie Sanders field organizer who advocated Soviet-style gulags to "de-Nazify" Trump supporters acknowledged in an undercover investigation by Project Veritas that he is among four organizers in his office who could be described as a Marxist or a communist.

"Yeah, in fact there's, that I know of ... four of the organizers in this office are leftists, of some degree, further left than the democratic socialists," said Kyle Jurek to a Project Veritas journalist equipped with a hidden camera.

Video of Jurek's remarks were released Wednesday by Project Veritas as Part II in a series on the election called #Expose2020.

The Sanders field organizer also said U.S. prisons are "far worse" than the Soviet gulags.

"Like people get raped," he said of U.S. prisons. "People get f***ing, work 12 hours a day. People have to go fight fires in California for a dollar. You know what I mean? That’s f***ed up. That’s super f***ed up. Soviet Union didn’t do that s***."

In Part I, Jurek said Soviet-style gulags would be a good way to carry out necessary "re-education" of Donald Trump supporters if Sanders becomes president.

He also warned, in Part I, that if the Democratic Party doesn't nominate Sanders, the city hosting the convention this summer, Milwaukee, will "burn."

Part II shows Jurek reiterating his view that Americans opposed to Sanders' socialist agenda must be re-educated.

"Like and no matter what country and what laws were, that exist, they're irrelevant to, there are things greater than those systems, right? There are things that are more important than the rule of law in the United States, when it comes down to the existence of the human race," he said.

Jurek also admitted to participating in events by the violent far-left group Antifa.

"A lot of [Antifa members] are probably on the Bernie campaign," he said.

See the latest Project Veritas video:

See Part I: