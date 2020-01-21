Clarence Thomas: I was 'the wrong black guy' and had 'to be destroyed'

Known to rarely speak in hearings, U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas' voice is given center stage in an upcoming documentary.

"Created Equal: Clarence Thomas In His Own Words" features his faith, political awakening, judicial philosophy and the role race has played in his life.

Premiering nationwide in select theaters Jan. 31, the film includes Thomas' reflections on the contentious 1991 Senate confirmation hearings led by Joe Biden, who now is the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Thomas addresses Anita Hill's accusations of sexual misconduct by him.

"Do I have like stupid written on the back of my shirt?" Thomas says. "I mean come on. We know what this is all about.

"People should just tell the truth: 'This is the wrong black guy; he has to be destroyed,'" he says. "Just say it. Then now we're at least honest with each other."

The objective of the opposition, says Thomas, was to "get rid" of him and then "undermine" him.

Thomas describes Biden's question to him about natural law as a "thinly veiled attempt to probe at his views on abortion."

"I didn't really appreciate it," he says.

The director of "Created Equal," Michael Pack, conducted more than 30 interviews with Thomas and his wife, Virginia Thomas, over a six-month period.

Pack explained after an Oct. 22 screening, Time reported, that he chose not to include other original interviews because he didn't want to "lose Justice Thomas' voice."

"I felt it would also let viewers make up their own mind," Pack said. "My deal with the audience was to let Justice Thomas tell his story and be fair to his story."

Along with its nationwide theatrical release, the film will air on PBS in May.

Executive producer Gina Cappo Pack said in a statement that Thomas' life is "a remarkable journey, the quintessential American success story."

"He began life in Gullah-speaking Pin Point, Georgia, suffered poverty and privation in Savannah, dealt with the vicious iniquities of the segregation, and yet rose to serve on the highest court in the land," she said.

'No idea what they're talking about'

In the documentary, Thomas doesn't cite Biden by name, but he says lawmakers didn't have full command of the subject matter during his confirmation hearings.

"One of the things you do in hearings is you have to sit there and look attentively at people you know have no idea what they’re talking about," Thomas says.

Manifold Productions described the documentary as a way to "tell the Clarence Thomas story truly and fully, without cover-ups or distortions."

Pack told "Fox & Friends" in an interview Monday that Thomas "came from really dire poverty in Savannah, raised by his grandfather and then, at some point, he rebelled against that and became a radical leftist, as he said, 'never a liberal, just a radical.'"

"A chunk of the film tells his journey back from being sympathetic to the [Black] Panthers and Marxism to where he is today to voting for Ronald Reagan," said Pack.

'Biggest impediment': Modern-day liberal

The film also recounts the racist attacks that accompanied Thomas' nomination, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported.

Former Democratic Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell said Thomas' nomination suggested Bush was "against quotas for every position except the Supreme Court."

"I felt as though in my life I had been looking at the wrong people as the people who would be problematic toward me," Thomas says of such statements. "We were told that 'Oh it’s going to be the bigot in the pickup truck. It’s going be the Klansman. It’s going to be the rural sheriff.'"

But the "biggest impediment was the modern day liberal."

"They were the ones who would discount all those things, because they have one issue or because they have the authority, the power to caricature you," Thomas says.

'For what will you die?'

Thomas says he was in the bathtub when the Senate voted on Oct. 15, 1991, to confirm him to the Supreme Court.

"My reaction is still pretty much the way it is now," Thomas says. "I mean, whoop-dee-damn-doo. I wasn't really all that interested in it."

At a low moment in his life, before becoming a judge, Thomas says he had a reckoning with his purpose and his values.

"For what will you die?" he remembers asking himself. "Is there something in life you would die for? What about your principles?"

Thomas says he decided then that the principles his grandfather raised him with and the principles on which America was founded were worth his life.

