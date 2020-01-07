7 countries to be added to travel ban

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- The White House will add seven new countries to its travel ban, including Belarus, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan, and Tanzania.

The announcement could arrive as soon as Monday, the three-year anniversary of the original order, according to administration officials with knowledge of the list, a report by the Wall Street Journal said. Some countries will only face a ban on certain visa categories and the rule would not ban citizens outright from entering the U.S. The list of countries is not final.

On the Davos sidelines early Tuesday, President Trump confirmed in an interview with the Wall Street Journal his administration's plans to name additional countries. He declined to name them, however.

