Adam Schiff: Americans are too stupid to decide elections

U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the congressman known for falsely claiming for years he had evidence of Trump campaign 2016 collusion with Russia and for putting a fabricated Trump phone transcript in the congressional record, has gone off the deep end this time, says talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh.

In his opening statement Wednesday in the impeachment trial of President Trump, Schiff charged that the results of elections cannot be trusted and Americans who vote are too stupid to make such decisions.

"He actually said it. The son of a ... actually said it," Limbaugh told his listeners.

Schiff said the Senate needs to stop an "attempt to use the powers of the presidency to cheat in an election for precisely this reason, the president's misconduct cannot be decided at the ballot box."

Explained Limbaugh: "Meaning we can't wait for the American people to decide because you people don't know enough to throw the guy out. The Democrats have to be in charge of this. Your vote doesn't count anymore."

"The president's misconduct cannot be decided at the ballot box, for we cannot be assured that the vote will be fairly won," Schiff claimed.

The president reacted to the Senate trial from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"These are major sleazebags. It's a total hoax. It's a disgrace," he said.

The House impeachment managers contend Trump used the power of his office to pressure Ukraine to help him win the 2020 election then tried to cover up his scheme by obstructing Congress' investigation.

The White House argues Trump had a public interest in asking Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to "look into" an apparent conflict of interest in Hunter Biden's profiting from a corrupt Ukrainian firm while his father was Obama's point man for Ukraine policy.

Limbaugh said: "Folks, in a normal and sane world, Adam Schiff would have just stepped in it. ... He said, 'We cannot trust the ballot box.' Now, where do you start with this?"

He pointed out that special counsel Robert Mueller said that in his prosecution of Russian cyber troll farms he said there was "nothing in these indictments that shows one vote was changed because of the actions of the accused."

"And yet," said Limbaugh, "the Democrat Party persists in lying to the American people. I told you that these people ought to be held accountable. They have done more to corrupt the honor and integrity of American elections than anything the Russians could have done had they succeeded."

The Democrats' actions, he said, "have made sure everybody doubts every election result they lose."

"When they lose, the Russians did it, Trump did it, what have you. They're already accusing Trump of tampering with the 2020 election."

Schiff, he said, "is lying through his teeth" and exhibiting "the height of irresponsibility."

He continued: "Schiff is attempting to influence your most sacred right, i.e., to vote. 'Threatened our national security, withholding critical aid from a partner on the front lines in the war with Russia.' No, Schiff. You and Obama did that. Ukraine got their aide, and they got more than they bargained for."

So what does Limbaugh think about Schiff?

"This guy is not altogether sane. I think this guy is rivaling Antonio Brown to me in being just off center."