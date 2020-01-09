WATCH: Girl, 13, blows judges away with soulful 'Bohemian Rhapsody' on 'AGT'

A 13-year-old girl from Norway wowed "America's Got Talent" judges Monday night with her hauntingly beautiful cover of "Bohemian Rhapsody," not only earning her a standing ovation, but also a Golden Buzzer.

Angelina Jordan said her appearance on the second season of "America's Got Talent: The Champions" was the realization of a decade-long dream for her.

"I've waited 10 years to sing for Simon," she said, calling him "amazing" and a "legend."

The audience watched in awe -- some even with their mouths agape -- as she performed a stripped-down version of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" that featured her airy yet confident voice.

Once she finished, the entire venue erupted into applause and rose to their feet -- including the four judges.

"Everything about tonight felt like it came from you," Cowell said. "The arrangement of the song, the simplicity of it. I’ve never heard that song in that version before.

"Seriously, this was an amazing performance."

Heidi Klum, who returned to "AGT" after Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union left the show last year, was especially moved by Jordan's performance.

"Finally you guys are finished talking," Klum said to her fellow judges.

"You have no idea how hard it is for me to sit here to wait for you guys to jibbity-jabbity, jibbity-jabbity, jibbity-jabbity, because this was so amazing!" she said.

Klum hit the Golden Buzzer, which allows contestants to bypass the next round and advance straight to the finals.

This isn't the first time Angelina graced the "Got Talent" franchise's stage, however.

In 2014, when she was only 7, she won "Norske Talenter," the Norwegian version of the show.

Klum said Jordan was a "hybrid between Lana Del Rey and Amy Winehouse."

Besides having the voice of an angel, @angelinajordanA is a real-life angel! 👼 She deserves a #GoldenBuzzer for life. pic.twitter.com/jJtDCmSaMx — America's Got Talent (@AGT) January 7, 2020

"I pushed that buzzer because her voice is so special and she's going to win this whole thing," she added.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.