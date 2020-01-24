Al Gore fails to identify rock star climate change activist

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Al Gore flubbed the name of activist Greta Thunberg as he tried to commend her as a leader of the movement to tackle climate change, a cause he has long championed.

"When morally-based, social revolutions gain the momentum necessary when the young generation takes on the cost," the former vice president said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "Greta Thunberry, and she is quick to deflect to all of the others who have followed her lead and joined her in leading — this is a global phenomenon."

Gore, 71, also tweeted out a photo with Thunberg on Wednesday. "Great to see @GretaThunberg at #WEF20 today," he said. "Once again, I was struck by her potent and sobering call to action. Nobody speaks truth to power as she does: 'Our house is still on fire. Your inaction is fueling the flames by the hour.'"

