(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A recent online survey of college students found that almost half — 49 percent — disapprove of the U.S. killing Qassem Soleimani.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Gen. Soleimani was killed Friday in an airstrike in Baghdad approved by the White House.

The question posed was: “Do you approve or disapprove of the U.S. killing top Iranian General Qassim Suleimani and five others in a pre-emptive airstrike?”

