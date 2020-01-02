SECTIONS
Amazon threatens to fire employees who speak out on climate change

Employees 'encouraged to work within their teams,' can suggest 'improvements through those internal channels'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 2, 2020 at 5:54pm
(CNBC) A group of Amazon employees say the company has threatened to fire two workers for speaking out against the company’s environmental policies.

In a statement posted to Twitter on Thursday, Amazon Employees for Climate Justice said that several employees were contacted by legal and human resources representatives, who said they were in violation of the company’s external communications policy.

Two employees were told their roles would be terminated if they continued to speak out about Amazon’s business, a spokesperson for the group told CNBC.

