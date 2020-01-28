America's Judeo-Christian roots and 'British Israelism'

You won't learn this in public school these days, but it's a simple fact of history that our constitutional republic was established almost entirely by White Anglo-Saxon Protestants (WASPs). Their concept of constitutionalism began when the seed of self-rule in the Magna Carta of 1215 was planted in the receptive soil of Great Britain, and it steadily matured there until the era of fully formed theological "liberalism" emerged in the 17th century.

That British "liberalism" was nothing like the malignant Marxist version we suffer today: It was a benign and beneficial "let-the-Bible-speak-for-itself" approach to theology that rejected the man-made dogma of both Roman Catholicism and, to a lesser (but still oppressive) extent, the Church of England (Anglicanism).

Remember that the English church was established in the 16th century by King Henry VIII to throw off the yoke of "the Papacy." His personal motive for doing so was corrupt, but the political and social consequence was a climate of relative religious freedom in England. That climate fostered independent thinking about biblical matters among philosophers and theologians who were able to discuss their ideas openly with less fear of execution or persecution for "heresy" (contradicting the church).

Yes, persecution for questioning Anglican dogma persisted (motivating the Pilgrim separatists to flee Europe for America in 1620), but as time passed, and the increasing availability of the printed Bible allowed more nobles and intellectuals read it for themselves, theological "liberalism" increased.

This environment was a powerful magnet for the other main camp of our Judeo-Christian progenitors: Jews. From the very start, Roman Catholicism's central doctrine of "supercessionism" (replacement theology) holds that the Roman Catholic Church (RCC) replaced Israel as God's exclusive agent on earth, and every blessing and instruction to Israel in the Bible was transferred to the RCC.

Often over the course of the centuries a more onerous form called "punitive supercessionism" was practiced, holding that Jews must be punished for persisting in Judaism instead of converting to Catholicism. That was a primary objective of the Spanish Inquisition, which ran from the late 15th century through the 17th century.

In consequence, many Jews migrated to England and participated both overtly and covertly in the philosophical and theological conversation. Indeed, so compelling was the Hebrew perspective of the Scriptures that many of the leading Protestant thinkers became known as Hebraicists. It was their work that influenced John Locke, who refined a century's worth of their conclusions into the intellectual and theological pedestal on which our Declaration of Independence rests: his brilliant booklet "Two Treatises of Government."

It was during this same period that so-called British Israelism emerged, which held that the line of Judean kings, seemingly broken by Nebuchadnezzer's slaughter of all the male heirs of Zedekiah at the start of the Babylonian Exile in 586 B.C., had been repaired by the Prophet Jeremiah who took Zedekiah's daughters to Ireland, to marry into the Judean royal line of Perez (brother of Zerah, from whom Jesus' mother Mary descended), which had supposedly migrated there. The line of kings was thus preserved unbroken to the 19th century British monarchy – a belief which was as solid in those days as the "Stone of Scone" (purportedly "Jacob's Pillow") that is literally built into the British throne.

It's a bizarre theory to the modern mind, but held by a sizable number of highly influential Brits from the 17th all the way into the 20th century. It birthed the phenomenon we call Christian Zionism in the early 19th century – which actually pre-dates the official Jewish Zionist political movement by at least 50 years. It also appears, at least in part, to have motivated the British to recapture the Holy Land from the Ottoman Turks in 1917 and issue the famous Balfour Declaration inviting the Jews to repopulate Israel, 18 centuries after their total expulsion by the Romans in consequence of the Simon bar Kokhba rebellion.

I confess, I have studied British Israelism and find some of it's arguments quite plausible. Before anyone jumps down my throat about this, please first read the book that persuaded me: "Judah's Scepter and Joseph's Birthright" (1902) which I will be happy to send in PDF by email request. I fully endorse its summary of the Two House teaching and found much of its evidence for British Israelism compelling. Frankly, it's the most interesting and illuminating book I've every read. But I digress.

Don't misunderstand me. I love my Roman Catholic friends, many of who offer the best example of Christian humility and service in society today. And I acknowledge Roman Catholic participation in the founding of the nation.

My opposition is to the RCC's numerous doctrines that deviate from the actual teachings of the Bible. I have similar criticism for most "Protestant" denominations, which preserved some of those doctrines, including supercessionism, during the Reformation. The reformers only reached back to Augustine to reground the church – adopting his Hellenist philosophies rather than the Hebrew cultural perspectives of the first-century church in Jerusalem.

I consider myself a pre-Roman, small "c" catholic Christian with a first-century perspective: not a Messianic Jew, but a believer modeled on Paul, who served as something of a diplomatic liaison between the Jew and Gentile factions of the church, with love and respect for both.

I recognize similar theological diplomacy in the generation of the Founding Fathers, which I believe was the reason they established our republic on such broad theological presuppositions. They gave us a non-sectarian federal government, which nevertheless honored the "Supreme Being." It was a consensus acceptable to all the factions – Christians, Catholics, Jews, Theists and Deists – with a stake in the final version of the social contract we call the U.S. Constitution.

It is a tribute to their vision and fair-mindedness that the most dominant group in this coalition by far – White Anglo-Saxon Protestants – did NOT create a government to serve only themselves, but envisioned the American "Shining City on a Hill" as a place where all humanity would be blessed by honoring the God of Genesis 1:1.