Analysis: Pelosi faces lose-lose prospects on impeachment

An expert on government affairs at the American Center for Law and Justice believes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Democrats-only impeachment agenda faces a "lose-lose" future.

Democrats have passed two articles of impeachment without naming any crimes, and Pelosi has refused to submit the articles to the Republican-controlled Senate unless it accedes to her demands. The Constitution, however, gives her zero influence in the Senate's trial.

Thann Bennett, ACLJ's director of government affairs, was asked on the organization's "Jay Sekulow Live" program how long Pelosi "can stonewall sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate for trial and why she's doing so."

"Politically I think Speaker Pelosi has created a lose/lose situation for herself," Bennett said. "The one scenario where the Senate does take up a trial and the president is acquitted, I think, spells political disaster for the Democratic Party. I think the alternative spells disaster for them as well.

Bennett said that if Pelosi retains the articles and the Senate decides not to move forward, the 31 Democrats in districts Trump won in 2016 will "feel the electoral weight" in November.

"This is probably a calculation she should have made before she let this train leave the station," Bennett said. "That's where we are. Is she going to send it over? Is she going to keep it? Either way, politically, I think it's a huge loser for her."

Pelosi urged to force psychological evaluation of Trump

Meanwhile, a psychiatry professor at Yale, Bandy Lee, wants Pelosi to order the president into an "involuntary evaluation."

Lee, on the staff at Yale School of Medicine, began making long-distance diagnostic evaluations of the president even before he was elected.

She now claims: "As a coworker, [Pelosi] has the right to have him submit to an involuntary evaluation, but she has not," Lee claimed in the Salon interview. "Anyone can call 911 to report someone who seems dangerous, and family members are the most typical ones to do so. But so can coworkers, and even passersby on the street. The law dictates who can determine right to treatment, or civil commitment, and in all 50 U.S. states this includes a psychiatrist."

Lee was among the psychiatrists who previously volunteered to abrogate medical ethics codes barring doctors from discussing or diagnosing people they have not met with personally.

The American Psychological Association's "Goldwater Rule," which came about as a result of efforts to disparage Barry Goldwater during the 1964 presidential campaign, states "it is unethical for a psychiatrist to offer a professional opinion unless he or she has conducted an examination and has been granted proper authorization for such a statement."

Totalitarian governments such as the Soviet Union deployed psychiatry as a political weapon, confining many dissidents in insane asylums for "involuntary evaluations."