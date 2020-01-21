SECTIONS
AOC thinks Democrats are 'center-conservative'!

'Not a left party'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 21, 2020 at 9:38am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said the Democratic Party leans to the right of the political center.

The New York Democrat spoke at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event held in Harlem’s Riverside Church on Monday. While there, the 30-year-old lawmaker claimed that the United States lacks a “left party” politically.

"We don’t have a left party in the United States. The Democratic Party is not a left party," Ocasio-Cortez said. "The Democratic Party is a center or center-conservative party.

WND News Services
