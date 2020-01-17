Bannon: Investigate Schiff, Pelosi over 'comic theater'

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Former White House strategist Steve Bannon said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff should be investigated over their handling of President Trump's impeachment.

"This has now gotten to be absurd," Bannon told Maria Bartiromo during a Friday appearance on Fox Business. "We ought to have a full investigation, and Pelosi and Schiff ought to come up and be very open for how long they've been working on this to try and drop this farce. And to me, this is now getting to be a kind of comic theater."

Bannon, 66, said he hopes to see "a lot of witnesses" at Trump's Senate trial, including former FBI Director James Comey, former Vice President Joe Biden, and the whistleblower whose complaint launched the impeachment process.

