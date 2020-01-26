SECTIONS
Politics World
Print

Bernie rolls out video casting Trump as threat to Jews

4-minute spot accuses president of being a white nationalist

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 25, 2020 at 8:19pm
Print

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) Bernie Sanders launched a campaign video highlighting his Jewish identity and casting President Donald Trump as part of the white nationalist threat.

The four-minute video posted Thursday night on Sanders’ Twitter feed, interpolates excerpts from Sanders’ speech last year to J Street, the liberal Jewish Middle East policy group, with commentary by Joel Rubin, the campaign’s Jewish outreach director.

It starts with Sanders’ declaration of pride in being Jewish. “I’m very proud to be Jewish and look forward to becoming the first Jewish president in the history of this country,” Sanders says.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×