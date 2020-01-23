Bernie Sanders' campaign in South Carolina calls cops on Project Veritas

(WASHINGTON TIMES) A Bernie Sanders field office in South Carolina called police on Project Veritas investigators seeking comment from campaign officials on a staffer caught on hidden-camera video expressing radical left-wing views.

In a video posted Thursday, an officer with the North Charleston Police Department told a Project Veritas team that the campaign office for the 2020 Democratic presidential primary candidate would have no comment on the video.

“This is what they’re telling me, is that all of the people that they work with and for and stuff like that will have no comment. Will have no comment,” said the officer. “That’s what you’re going to get from them. No comment.”

