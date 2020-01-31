SECTIONS
Bernie's wealth tax would raise $1 trillion less than he estimates

Wharton study undercuts plans fo health care, education, other government-back programs

Published January 30, 2020 at 9:26pm
(CNBC) A new study from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School finds that Sen. Bernie Sanders’ proposed wealth tax on the richest Americans will generate $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion less than what the campaign claims.

The results, if accurate, could undercut the critical funding needed to support his plans to develop public health care, education and hosts of other government-back programs.

The analysis also found that former Vice President Joe Biden’s plan would raise $600 billion to $900 billion less than his campaign estimates.

