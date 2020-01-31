Bezos' net worth jumps by over $12 billion after Amazon's big quarter

(CNBC) Amazon’s stock soared more than 11% in extended trading after beating Wall Street expectations for the fourth quarter, and CEO Jeff Bezos added several billion to his net worth.

According a securities filing from earlier this month, Bezos owns more than 57 million shares of Amazon that he can sell. With the stock up by about $219 per share in extended trading, the value of Bezos’ stake rose by roughly $12.6 billion.

The tech giant reported earnings of $6.47 per share and $87.44 billion in revenue for the quarter. Analysts expected $4.03 per share and $86.02 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv.

