Biden bombshell announcement: 'Sure would like Michelle to be VP'

Jack Davis, The Western Journal By Jack Davis, The Western Journal
Published January 28, 2020 at 8:23pm
Former Vice President Joe Biden was flashing the Obama brand in Iowa this week as the Democratic presidential candidate campaigned in the homestretch of Monday's Iowa caucuses.

During a stop in Muscatine, Iowa, on Tuesday, Biden was asked if he would consider appointing former President Barack Obama to the Supreme Court.

“Yeah, I would, but I don’t think he’d do it,” Biden said. “He’d be a great Supreme Court justice."

But Iowa voters are used to conversing with candidates, and this one was not done yet.

“Second question is: which Obama?” the mn asked.

“Well I sure would like Michelle to be the vice president,” Biden said, according to a video uploaded to YouTube by The Hill.

"They're both incredibly qualified people, I mean, and they're such decent, honorable people," the former VP said.

Biden then went on to extol the virtues of the former president.

"I found it strange yesterday that in that Republican presentation they talked about, 'maybe Obama should have been impeached,'" Biden said.

"I mean, like, you know, whoa."

Biden's comment about Michelle Obama comes just two days after she won a Grammy award for Best Spoken Word Album for the audiobook version of her memoir, "Becoming."

Both Biden's remark and the former first lady's Grammy had Twitter buzzing.

Michelle Obama, despite being popular with Democrats, has said she would not run for elective office.

Biden has talked about appointing Barack Obama to the court before, an idea that also found support in 2016 when Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was on the campaign trail.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

