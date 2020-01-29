Biden daughter's promotion coincided with $166K fed grant

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- A Delaware nonprofit organization received a $166,000 federal grant about the same time it appointed then-Vice President Joe Biden’s daughter as executive director, according to government and tax records.
In September 2014, the Delaware Center for Justice was selected for a competitive two-year grant by the U.S. Department of Justice through the federal Edward Byrne Memorial grant program — which Joe Biden helped steer significant funding to as vice president and senator.
Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley Biden, 38, had been associate director of the Delaware Center for Justice for about a year at the time. Two months after the grant selection, the nonprofit organization announced that she had been promoted to executive director.