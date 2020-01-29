SECTIONS
U.S.
Print

Biden daughter's promotion coincided with $166K fed grant

Records show money delivered while dad was vice president

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 29, 2020 at 9:26am
Print

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- A Delaware nonprofit organization received a $166,000 federal grant about the same time it appointed then-Vice President Joe Biden’s daughter as executive director, according to government and tax records.

In September 2014, the Delaware Center for Justice was selected for a competitive two-year grant by the U.S. Department of Justice through the federal Edward Byrne Memorial grant program — which Joe Biden helped steer significant funding to as vice president and senator.

Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley Biden, 38, had been associate director of the Delaware Center for Justice for about a year at the time. Two months after the grant selection, the nonprofit organization announced that she had been promoted to executive director.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Republican wins Texas special election
Tlaib won't apologize for blood libel against Israel
Tens of thousands in deep-Democrat New Jersey rally for Trump
Biden tells Iowan: Go vote for someone else
Biden daughter's promotion coincided with $166K fed grant
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×